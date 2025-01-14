Why Mumtaz Didn't Wear <i>Saree</i> For Dear Friend Anju Mahendru's Birthday Party

Film veteran Mumtaz loves to share tidbits from her personal life on Instagram. The 60s actress recently attended her dear friend Anju Mahendru's birthday party.

For the party, she ditched saree and chose a suit. She amped up her glamour quotient with a blue blazer. She wore a blue flower in her hair. In a video message, Mumtaz revealed she's running short of sarees. She promised fans that she would treat them to a picture in a saree.

In another video, Mumtaz can be seen enjoying the party. Guests across age groups can be seen showering praise on her beauty and sartorial choices.

Mumtaz shared another picture featuring herself, the birthday girl Anju Mahendru and Poonam Sinha (Shatrughan Sinha's wife). The friends can be seen posing for the camera adorably. Take a look:

Mumtaz was one of the frequent on-screen collaborators with superstar Rajesh Khanna. They worked in films like Aap Ki Kasam, Do Raaste, Prem Kahani, Roti, Aaina, to name a few.

In an interaction with Rediff.com, Mumtaz spoke about her neighbour Rajesh Khanna. She said, "We stars are what we are because of your love. Without your love, we are nothing. It wasn't entirely Rajesh Khanna's fault. I remember when he was known as the phenomenon. My bungalow was very close to his. I have seen big-name producers and directors behaving like his chamchas.

She added, "His girlfriend Anju Mahendroo would play host all night. She would serve food and drinks till 3 am. I have seen the same night-long sessions in Shammi Kapoor's home. He used to spend a fortune on entertaining guests."

Anju Mahendru's tumultous relationship with Rajesh Khanna became a rage back in the day.

Reports claimed that Anju Mahendru declined Rajesh Khanna's proposal of marriage as she wanted to build up her career.

Anju Mahendru re-connected with Rajesh Khanna after his wedding to Dimple Kapadia and she remained a friend till his death.