Why Kamal Haasan Quit Bollywood Despite A Successful Run: 'Too Many Underworld Connections'

Kamal Haasan may have built his legacy primarily in Tamil cinema, but the veteran actor also enjoyed a successful stint in Hindi films before stepping away from Bollywood.

Years later, he opened up about why he chose not to continue working in the industry despite earning widespread recognition.

What's Happening

After 1985, Kamal Hassan stayed away from Bollywood for over a decade before returning with Chachi 420 (1997), the Hindi remake of his Tamil film Avvai Shanmugi.

He later featured in bilingual projects including Hey Ram, Abhay, Mumbai Xpress, Vishwaroop, and Vishwaroop II.

Speaking at the India Today South Conclave in 2017, Kamal reflected on why he decided not to pursue a long-term career in Bollywood.

"The times... those times were like that. I was a poorer cousin of Hindi cinema. I had to do my own laundry and stuff like that. They were spoilt and rich. They could do six films at a time. I thought that was very defeating. That was one of the reasons," he said.

The actor also revealed that the industry's alleged underworld links and the presence of black money influenced his decision to move away.

"[Bollywood had] Too many underworld connections. I didn't want to stay there, either to oppose it or to succumb to the threat. I was one of the actors to decide that I would not have anything to do with black money. I'm quite happy. I drove in a car. It is quite possible. Someone else did it earlier: cameraman Vincent. He never touched black money. It was long before any government threatened him to not keep black money. My brother and I made that call," he added.

Background

Kamal first appeared in Hindi cinema with a small role in Aaina (1974), directed by his mentor K. Balachander. His breakthrough, however, came in 1981 with Ek Duuje Ke Liye, the Hindi remake of Balachander's Telugu film Maro Charitra.

Starring opposite Rati Agnihotri, the romantic drama was both a critical and commercial success, making Kamal a popular face in Bollywood.

He followed it up with films such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Yeh To Kamaal Ho Gaya, and Zara Si Zindagi. In 1983, he delivered one of his most acclaimed performances in Sadma, alongside Sridevi.

The film was the Hindi remake of the Tamil classic Moondram Pirai, for which Kamal won his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

The actor later appeared in Yeh Desh, Ek Nai Paheli, Yaadgaar, Raaj Tilak, and Karishmaa. His performance in Saagar (1985) further strengthened his standing in Hindi cinema, followed by Geraftaar with Amitabh Bachchan and Dekha Pyar Tumhara.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life (2025), which failed to make an impact at the box office.