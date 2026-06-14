Latha Rajinikanth To NDTV On Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Reunion: 'A Great Moment For The Film Industry'

The biggest casting coup in Indian cinema is moving a step closer to reality.

The much-awaited film bringing together Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after nearly five decades is set to begin production soon, according to Latha Rajinikanth, wife of the Superstar.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Latha Rajinikanth described the project as a landmark moment not just for fans but for the entire film industry.

"The film will begin soon," she said, expressing excitement over the reunion of two of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars.

The announcement is likely to send fans into a frenzy. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, whose careers have defined Tamil cinema for generations, last shared significant screen space during the early years of their careers under legendary filmmaker K. Balachander. Their reunion on the big screen has long been considered one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.

Calling their relationship a "great friendship and great lives", Latha Rajinikanth said the collaboration carries emotional significance beyond the film itself.

"This is a great moment for the film industry," she said, adding that their mentor, the late filmmaker K. Balachander, would have been proud to witness the two legends coming together once again.

For the Rajinikanth family too, the project is a special occasion.

"We are all looking forward to this film," Latha Rajinikanth said.

The confirmation comes at a time when Rajinikanth is showing little sign of slowing down. According to Latha Rajinikanth, work on Jailer 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit, is nearing completion.

"There is no rest for the Superstar. It is one film after another," she remarked with a smile.

Asked whether she offers advice to her husband on his film choices, Latha Rajinikanth dismissed the idea.

"I don't give him any tips. I enjoy his films as a fan. He was already a superstar when I entered his life," she said.

"We just want him to be happy and continue giving fans what they want."

During the interaction, Latha Rajinikanth also spoke about her newly launched citizen's platform, "Makkal Medai". She said the initiative aims to nurture local and regional leadership, promote natural living and strengthen social bonding and a sense of Indianness.

However, she declined to comment on whether the platform could eventually evolve into a political movement.

"We work for today," she said.

For now, though, it is her comments on the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan reunion that are certain to dominate conversations among movie lovers. If the project lives up to the anticipation surrounding it, Indian cinema could be preparing for one of its most historic on-screen reunions.