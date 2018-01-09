Why Kaalakaandi Director Is 'Not Intimidated' By Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz

Director Akshat Verma is nervous but not scared about the release of his movie Kaalakaandi. "There's bound to be anxiety. The last month has been a time of no major releases. So, our film Kaalakaandi comes with a lot of expectations. These expectations don't scare me. But they make me anxious," Akshat Verma said. Kaalakaandi is about a man (Saif Ali Khan) who discovers he has little time to live and how he utilises his remaining days.
Highlights
- Kaalakaandi was not easy to make: Akshat Verma
- He says people's expectations from Kaalakaandi 'scares' him
- Kaalakaandi will release on January 12
"It has been a trying time for me. Kaalakaandi was not easy to make. Now it releases with Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz and Vikram Bhatt's 1921. I have every reason to be intimidated. But I am not. We have done what we could. Now there's nothing more we can do," he said.
