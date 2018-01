Why Kaalakaandi Director Is 'Not Intimidated' By Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz

Highlights Kaalakaandi was not easy to make: Akshat Verma He says people's expectations from Kaalakaandi 'scares' him Kaalakaandi will release on January 12

Director Akshat Verma is nervous but not scared about the release of his movie. "There's bound to be anxiety. The last month has been a time of no major releases. So, our filmcomes with a lot of expectations. These expectations don't scare me. But they make me anxious," Akshat Verma said.is about a man (Saif Ali Khan) who discovers he has little time to live and how he utilises his remaining days."It has been a trying time for me. Kaalakaandi was not easy to make . Now it releases with Anurag Kashyap'sand Vikram Bhatt's. I have every reason to be intimidated. But I am not. We have done what we could. Now there's nothing more we can do," he said. Akshat Verma took off for a 10-day visit to Los Angeles since he is a US green card holder and his citizenship would be endangered were he to not be present there at a required state. "It was a stress-busting holiday. Being in India before the release ofmade no sense. We have already completed all our work. Now it is up to our producers to see the film to a smooth release," he said.