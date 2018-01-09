Why Kaalakaandi Director Is 'Not Intimidated' By Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz Akshat Verma director of Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi said he has done what could be done for the film

Share EMAIL PRINT Saif Ali Khan in Akshat Verma-directed Kaalakaandi. (Image courtesy: kaalakaandifilm) New Delhi: Highlights Kaalakaandi was not easy to make: Akshat Verma He says people's expectations from Kaalakaandi 'scares' him Kaalakaandi will release on January 12 Kaalakaandi. "There's bound to be anxiety. The last month has been a time of no major releases. So, our film Kaalakaandi comes with a lot of expectations. These expectations don't scare me. But they make me anxious," Akshat Verma said. Kaalakaandi is about a man (Saif Ali Khan) who discovers he has little time to live and how he utilises his remaining days.



"It has been a trying time for me. Mukkabaaz and Vikram Bhatt's 1921. I have every reason to be intimidated. But I am not. We have done what we could. Now there's nothing more we can do," he said.



Akshat Verma took off for a 10-day visit to Los Angeles since he is a US green card holder and his citizenship would be endangered were he to not be present there at a required state. "It was a stress-busting holiday. Being in India before the release of Kaalakaandi made no sense. We have already completed all our work. Now it is up to our producers to see the film to a smooth release," he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Director Akshat Verma is nervous but not scared about the release of his movie. "There's bound to be anxiety. The last month has been a time of no major releases. So, our filmcomes with a lot of expectations. These expectations don't scare me. But they make me anxious," Akshat Verma said.is about a man (Saif Ali Khan) who discovers he has little time to live and how he utilises his remaining days."It has been a trying time for me. Kaalakaandi was not easy to make . Now it releases with Anurag Kashyap'sand Vikram Bhatt's. I have every reason to be intimidated. But I am not. We have done what we could. Now there's nothing more we can do," he said. Akshat Verma took off for a 10-day visit to Los Angeles since he is a US green card holder and his citizenship would be endangered were he to not be present there at a required state. "It was a stress-busting holiday. Being in India before the release ofmade no sense. We have already completed all our work. Now it is up to our producers to see the film to a smooth release," he said.