Why Is BTS Being Dragged In Kim Soo-Hyun And Kim Sae-Ron Controversy?

South Korean boyband BTS has been dragged into the Kim Soo-hyun controversy. Kim Soo-hyun, best known for his role in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, was allegedly in a relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Now, fresh revelations have come to the fore with BTS unwillingly getting ensnared in the drama.

On March 10, YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute claimed that the boyband members promised to take legal action against Kim Soo-hyun. Things didn't go as planned as the septet got enlisted in the army soon after.

Garo Sero said, “Does Kim Soo-hyun not know who Kim Se-ui is? Legal action? BTS also said they would take legal action in the past. How did that turn out? They all ended up enlisting in the military,” reported Kbizoom.

The YouTuber revealed that the allegations on Kim Soo-hyun were made by Kim Sae-ron's family members.

He said, “And now, just a Hallyu star who's popular in China, Kim Soo-hyun? Our Garo Sero didn't get information from just anywhere – we broadcasted based on materials and interviews directly received from actress Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family. Go ahead and try legal threats against them, too.”

The channel further shared that Kim Sae-ron's family filed a legal complaint against Kim Soo-hyun “regarding a minor-related sexual issue”. Garo Sero said, “Dating a middle school second-year student? Surely, they didn't have a sexual relationship with a minor, right? From what I heard, someone seems to be filing a complaint tomorrow.”

Soon after Garo Sero linked Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's scandal with BTS, the BTS Army (the boyband's dedicated fanbase), slammed the YouTube channel. They voiced their support for the group, claiming that Jin, SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, V, J-Hope and RM only performed their mandatory 18-month military services.

Coming to Kim Soo-hyun, the actor's agency Gold Medalist has denied the allegations by Kim Sae-ron's family. The agency dubbed the claims as “fabricated and wholly unacceptable”.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. According to the Seongdong Police, she died by suicide. Kim Sae-ron stepped away from the limelight after her DUI incident in 2022.