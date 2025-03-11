Kim Soo Hyun Reacts To Dating Rumours With Late Actress Kim Sae-Ron

Kim Soo Hyun recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after rumours surfaced online about his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

On Monday, a video posted on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute featured Kim Sae-ron's aunt making serious allegations against the Queen of Tears star.

She claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was in a six-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron, which reportedly began when she was 15. Additionally, she alleged that the actor distanced himself from her following her DUI case in 2022.

The aunt further accused Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, of contributing to Kim Sae-ron's financial struggles, which she claims played a role in her tragic death last month.

In response, Gold Medalist issued a strong statement, dismissing the accusations as “baseless and malicious.”

"The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun on YouTube today are completely false. They alleged that our company and Kim Soo Hyun colluded with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to harass the late Kim Sae Ron, that Kim Soo Hyun had been dating the late Kim Sae Ron since she was 15, that our agency's response to her drunk driving accident was unfair, and that our company's manager had a close relationship with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho," read the statement.

"These accusations, along with numerous other malicious claims against our company and Kim Soo Hyun, are entirely false, and we cannot overlook them. As such, we are reviewing the strongest possible legal actions against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false information," it added.

Mourning the loss of Kim Sae-ron, they said, "We are deeply heartbroken by the news of the late Kim Sae-ron's death, as she was once part of our company, and we mourn her passing. However, the dissemination of such false information by Garosero Research Institute directly continues the very same cyber harassment that caused her great distress during her lifetime."

The agency also criticised the Garosero Research Institute for spreading baseless rumours about people and condemned the false claims made by Kim Sae-ron's aunt.

They also requested fans to "refrain from spreading, amplifying, or reproducing baseless false information."