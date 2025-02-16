South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead At Home In Seoul

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her notable roles in K-dramas such as 'Listen to My Heart', 'The Queen's Classroom,' and 'Hi! School-Love On' was found dead in her home on February 16, 2025. She was 24 years old. According to reports, emergency services were dispatched to her residence after a friend, who was supposed to meet her, discovered her unresponsive body and alerted the authorities. The police have stated that there were no signs of forced entry, but an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of her death, the Korea Herald reported.

The news has sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry, with colleagues, friends, and fans expressing their deep sadness and condolences.

About Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae-Ron, born on July 31, 2000, began her acting journey at the age of nine. She quickly gained recognition for her performances in acclaimed films like 'A Brand New Life' (2009) and 'The Man From Nowhere' (2010). As she entered her teenage years, Kim took on leading roles in notable projects, including 'A Girl at My Door' (2014) and the television series 'Secret Healer' (2016).

However, despite her early success, Kim faced significant personal and professional challenges in recent years. In May 2022, she was involved in a high-profile drunk driving incident in Seoul, which resulted in substantial property damage and led to legal repercussions. Following the incident, Kim issued a public apology and stepped back from her acting career.

She subsequently faced financial difficulties, which led her to take on part-time jobs to make ends meet. The actress had also been working to revive her acting career, with plans to return to the stage in a theatrical play in May 2024, but had to drop out due to health concerns. 'Bloodhounds,' released in 2023, was her last work.