Kim Soo-Hyun To Address Kim Sae-Ron Dating Scandal Next Week With "Evidence", Confirms Agency

Kim Soo-hyun, best known for his role in Queen of Tears, recently came under fire for allegedly dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was just 15, while he was 27.

Now, Kim Soo-hyun is all set to reveal his side of the story in a statement next week, his agency Gold Medalist announced on Thursday.

“We would like to address the recent content regarding Kim Soo Hyun that was broadcasted on the Garosero Research Institute channel. GOLDMEDALIST will clarify the facts and respond to the baseless rumours by presenting a clear and substantiated position next week,” read the statement as quoted by Koreaboo.

The agency extended an apology to the public, adding, "We apologise for causing exhaustion with the length wait. Please understand as this is to avoid continuous statement releases."

The statement came three days after the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released a video claiming that Kim Soo Hyun was in a six-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron, which reportedly began when she was 15.

The YouTube channel allegedly received the information from Kim Sae-ron's aunt, who further accused Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, of contributing to Kim Sae-ron's financial struggles. She claims that the agency was constantly pestering Sae-ron to pay back the money, which played a role in her tragic death last month.

Gold Medalist earlier issued a strong statement, dismissing the accusations as “baseless and malicious.” The agency also criticised the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel for spreading false rumours and threatened to take legal action against them.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. According to the Seongdong Police, she died by suicide. Kim Sae-ron stepped away from the limelight after her DUI incident in 2022.



