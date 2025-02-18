Kim Sae-Ron Death: "<i>Bloodhounds</i> Actress Died By Suicide", Says South Korean Police

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on Sunday. She was 24. The cause of her death has now been revealed. As per Seongdong Police in Seoul and Yonhap News Agency, the actress died by suicide.

A source close to the actress told Korea JoongAng Daily that she had been planning a major comeback, including a name change and a new film project.

The acquaintance, who spoke to Osen on Sunday, expressed shock over her untimely death, stating that her sudden death was "unimaginable".

They shared that Kim had been eager to return to acting, particularly through her role in Guitar Man and had even been preparing to open a cafe. They were unable to believe the tragic news, recalling how Kim had spoken about restarting her career and making money through acting once again.

The acquaintance said, "We never imagined it would happen. She said she'd make money acting again after making a comeback with the film Guitar Man. She was preparing to open a cafe, while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry. I still can't believe it. There were no signs at all, and I told her to call me if things got tough"

The acquaintance, who had met Kim late last year, revealed that she had changed her name to Kim Ah-im and was also preparing to relocate. The individual stated that there were no signs of distress, and they had encouraged her to reach out if she needed support.

Kim completed filming for Guitar Man in November, and the film, which is currently in post-production, tells the story of a guitarist who joins an underground band called Volcano.

Kim, who first debuted in 2009, had kept a low profile after being involved in a driving under the influence incident in May 2022. She crashed into several lampposts and guardrails in Gangnam, Seoul, and was later fined 20 million won in April 2023. The incident led to negative public sentiment, and she found it difficult to secure new roles. She tried to make a comeback in the play Dongchimi last year but withdrew due to health concerns.

The actress is best known for her role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, where she portrayed a kidnapped child saved by a former special forces agent. Her performance earned her the Best New Actress award at the Korean Film Awards, and she went on to win several other accolades in her career.