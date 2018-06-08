Why Anil Kapoor Apologised To His Mother On Salman Khan's Show

Highlights
- "I apologised to my mom on national television," said Anil Kapoor
- "You can never show enough love to your mom," Anil Kapoor added
- Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Race 3
Anil Kapoor said that his wife pushes him to call his mother on daily basis and to stay in touch with his friends as well. "Sunita [his wife] pushes me to speak to my mom every day and stay in touch with my friends. I apologised to my mom on national television because you can never show enough love to her," Anil Kapoor told mid-day.
In the recent past, Anil Kapoor has been busy with the wedding of his daughter Sonam Kapoor. The 32-year-old actress married Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The guest list included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and many, many more.
Anil Kapoor, who will be next seen in Race 3, is also busy promoting the film with the cast. Anil Kapoor is the only constant who has been retained from the prequels. The 61-year-old actor plays the role of a business tycoon Shamsher in the Remo D'Souza-directed film. It was earlier reported that he will be introduced through a "high octane" action scene. Anil Kapoor's entry scene will reportedly involve an adrenaline pumping car chase sequence and rounds of gun shot.
New party anthem coming your way! #PartyChaleOn releasing Tomorrow! @BeingSalmanKhan@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@ShahDaisy25@Saqibsaleem@RameshTaurani@remodsouza@VickyHardik@MikaSingh@IuliaVantur @SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial @Gaana#Race3#Race3ThisEidpic.twitter.com/Ni2OemjyBH— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 7, 2018
Thoda intazaar aur chalega #AllahDuhaiHai OUT TOMORROW! @BeingSalmanKhan@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@ShahDaisy25@Saqibsaleem@RameshTaurani@remodsouza@_AmitMishra_@jonitamusic@sreeram_singer@jam8studio@therajakumari@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficial#Race3#Race3ThisEidpic.twitter.com/oqhygEIU7s— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 31, 2018
Yeh toh bas teaser hai, wait for it! #AllahDuhaiHai@BeingSalmanKhan@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@ShahDaisy25@Saqibsaleem@RameshTaurani@remodsouza@_AmitMishra_@jonitamusic@sreeram_singer@jam8studio@therajakumari@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficial#Race3#Race3ThisEidpic.twitter.com/BsNecXwQ7S— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 30, 2018
Race 3 is being headlined by Salman Khan and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala. Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on Eid this year.