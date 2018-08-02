Why Abhishek Bachchan Quit Paltan, J P Dutta Says 'Don't Know'

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with J P Dutta's Refugee: (Courtesy: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan, who was part of J P Dutta's upcoming film Paltan, had quit the project before it went on floors.When J P Dutta was asked on the sidelines of Paltan trailer launch about why Abhishek quit his project, the director said that even he isn't aware of the reason, news agency PTI reported. "Please go and speak to the Bachchans and let me know, because even I don't know," PTI quoted J P Dutta as saying. Abhishek Bachchan had confirmed his association with J P Dutta's Paltan last year. The actor had shared the poster on Twitter and wrote: "Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I'm part of the Paltan, are you?"

Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight!

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 16, 2017

Abhishek Bachchan had made his Bollywood debut with J P Dutta's film Refugee in 2000, which also featured Kareena Kapoor. Six years after Refugee, Abhishek collaborated with the Border director once again for Umrao Jaan, in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the titular character.

The trailer of J P Dutta's upcoming film Paltan was launched today. The film is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes, which took place along the Indo-Chinese border in October of 1967. Paltanstars Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor (Shraddha Kapoor's brother), Harshvardhan Rane and Luv Sinha (Sonakshi Sinha's brother). The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Sonal Chauhan and Dipika Kakar, who are part of the film.

Watch the trailer of Paltan here:

The cast of Paltan was introduced on social media earlier this week.

Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release

Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release

Speaking about his association with films and his job as a director, J P Dutta told PTI: "I was born to do this job. For me, happiness lies in making films. When director I'm not making one I'm sad. When you are young you realise what your calling is. I think I've been sent to do this. To make our soldiers immortal." J P Dutta had previously directed war dramas like Border and LOC Kargil.

J P Dutta's Paltan will hit the screens on September 7.

(With PTI inputs)