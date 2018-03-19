Why Aamir Khan Is Trending (No, It's Not For Thugs Of Hindostan)

Aamir Khan has partnered with a leading mobile phone brand

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2018 14:54 IST
Aamir Khan in the advertorial (Image courtesy: Vivo_India)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. #AamirWithVivo has been trending on and on off on Twitter
  2. Vivo has made Aamir their brand ambassador
  3. Aamir Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan
Superstar Aamir Khan became one of the top trends on the Internet on Monday afternoon. But, it's not for his film. Aamir, who celebrated his 53rd birthday last week, has partnered with Vivo, a leading mobile phone brand, for their advertisements. #AamirWithVivo has been trending on and on off on Twitter and several tweets have been posted. Vivo has made Aamir their brand ambassador and announced the news with a tweet, "A man who's more in every way. There's nothing he Khan't do. Welcome to the Vivo family. #MadeForMore #AamirWithVivo." The video has a still of Aamir and the text reads as, "Aamir Khan is the new face of Vivo."

Here's the video posted by Vivo.
 

Tweets such as "like his films, Aamir Khan has been extremely selective with his brand endorsement commitments" and "a great collaboration. Looking forward for more interesting updates in future from Aamir Khan and Vivo India" have been posted.

Read the tweets here.
 
 
 
 

Aamir Khan turned 53 on March 14. He took a day off from Thugs Of Hindostan shoot to celebrate his birthday in Mumbai with wife Kiran Rao. Aamir cut his birthday cake in front of the media at his Mumbai home.

Aamir debuted on Instagram on his birthday eve and his first post was a collage of his mother Zeenat Hussain's picture.

Aamir Khan left for Jodhpur over the weekend. Thugs Of Hindostan, is currently being shot there. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. He had earlier made Dhoom 3 with Aamir and Katrina.

Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for a Diwali release.
 

