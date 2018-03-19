Why Aamir Khan Is Trending (No, It's Not For Thugs Of Hindostan)

Highlights
- #AamirWithVivo has been trending on and on off on Twitter
- Vivo has made Aamir their brand ambassador
- Aamir Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan
He's a man who always does more than what's expected of him. Meet the new face of Vivo. Welcome to the family Aamir Khan. #MadeForMore #AamirWithVivo
Tweets such as "like his films, Aamir Khan has been extremely selective with his brand endorsement commitments" and "a great collaboration. Looking forward for more interesting updates in future from Aamir Khan and Vivo India" have been posted.
Great news of the day is Aamir Khan is the new brand ambassador of Vivo India #AamirWithVivo Aamir Khan and Vivo India
#AamirWithVivo Like his films, Aamir Khan has been extremely selective with his brand endorsement commitments. Vivo India has made the impossible happen.
#AamirWithVivo
The best news of the day is Aamir Khan is now the brand ambassador of Vivo India
@aamir_khan and @Vivo_Indiapic.twitter.com/3zzxNQYpM7
Really Great collab. Looking forward for more interesting updates in future from Aamir Khan and Vivo India #AamirWithVivo
Aamir Khan turned 53 on March 14. He took a day off from Thugs Of Hindostan shoot to celebrate his birthday in Mumbai with wife Kiran Rao. Aamir cut his birthday cake in front of the media at his Mumbai home.
Aamir debuted on Instagram on his birthday eve and his first post was a collage of his mother Zeenat Hussain's picture.
Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for a Diwali release.