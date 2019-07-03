'Who IS Hugh Jackman?' Asks Ryan Reynolds In Hilariously Exploding Twitter Thread

Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman have a hilarious fake feud off-screen (courtesy VancityReynolds)

Ryan Reynolds has never met an opportunity to troll Hugh Jackman he didn't like (to be fair, the reverse is also true). He lives for moments like this one on American game show Jeopardy! - Question: In 'X-Men Origins,' Ryan Reynolds fights with this other 'Sexiest Man Alive.' The wording of contestant Allison's answer was made in troll heaven: "Who is Hugh Jackman." She meant, "This other sexiest man alive, who is Hugh Jackman." It gave Ryan Reynolds life. "Right? Who IS Hugh Jackman?" he commented on the Jeopardy! tweet. For those who don't know, a quick recap: Hugh Jackson = Wolverine; Ryan Reynolds = Deadpool; enemies on-screen in X-Men Origins = a long and hilarious fake feud off-screen.

So, Ryan Reynolds tweeted:

Right? Who IS Hugh Jackman? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 2, 2019

And the thread literally exploded forthwith.

Oh Hugh Jackman..see he's the guy that COULD steal your wife but he won't because he's a good guy who has a wife of 23yrs that he adores. pic.twitter.com/2oCNN59QzI — The earth isn't flat (@earth_isn) July 2, 2019

Hugh Jackman? Who's that? Lol hmm doesn't sound familiar pic.twitter.com/YxHO3kjq9A — ArkhamBeautyQueen (@Gotham_Beauty) July 2, 2019

Best friend. pic.twitter.com/6k8zMIbelY — I love One Direction 3000 (@mypoison1D) July 2, 2019

He's the one on your right pic.twitter.com/VJOTFyOWa1 — Gabriel Viso (@gvisoc) July 3, 2019

Jeopardy! joined in:

The thread needed a killer conclusion. It came from Hugh Jackman himself:

Just get a room already, guys.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hate each other like they love each other and we win because it means belly laughs by way of their boss posts trolling each other, often featuring actor Jake Gyllenhaal as here:

This unforgettable sweater party hoax was cited in a tweet in the thread:

A 'truce'...

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I'm gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can't wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

...with this ROFL result:

There's plenty more where those came from, not forgetting this insane 'interview':

It all began when Wolverine fought and bested Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In 2016, Deadpool finally had his revenge - a blockbuster film to himself in which he got to run his motormouth AND beat up some bad guys. Two years later, Wolverine made an appearance in the trailer for Deadpool 2. It didn't end well for either. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have kept the fun and games going for our entertainment off-screen for five-plus years now, and we love them 3,000 for it.

What the world really needs now is a meta-troll-off: Ryan-Hugh-Jake vs Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans-Chris Hemsworth. That sounds about right.

