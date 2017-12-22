The Shah Rukh Khan-Hugh Jackman Mutual Admiration Society

Have you seen Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman yet? Well, if you've still not, then we must tell you that Hugh Jackman, whom we so identify as Wolverine, has been loved by our favourite star Shah Rukh Khan in his latest film. On Friday afternoon, the Baadshah of Bollywood posted a tweet for Hugh Jackman and appreciated his performance in The Greatest Showman, which has so far received great response from the audience. Shah Rukh and Hugh Jackman's love is mutual (remember when Hugh Jackman suggested SRK's name for playing the fictional character Wolverine, which Mr Jackman had been playing for over 17 years?)
Highlights
- Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman released recently
- "You are The Greatest Showman in Wolverine's clothing," tweets SRK
- Mr Jackman thinks SRK can play the iconic character of Wolverine
"My love and thanks to my friend @RealHughJackman for always inspiring us with his performances. You are The Greatest Showman in Wolverine's clothing (sic)," read SRK's tweet.
My lov & thx 2 my friend @RealHughJackman for always inspiring us with his performances. U r The Greatest Showman in Wolverine's clothing.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017
Recently, in an interview with NDTV, Hugh Jackman also revealed that he wants to do a Bollywood film but might need some help from Shah Rukh Khan, whom he met some years ago and who gave him a crash course in desi dancing. Mr Jackman said, "Shah Rukh gave me just one dance lesson, so I could not incorporate that in my film. Hey Shah Rukh, we need to meet up."
In 2013, when Mr Jackman visited India, he praised Shah Rukh's dancing skills and said that he loves SRK's signature step (well, who doesn't?) But Shah Rukh in his humble post on Facebook had written: "A humbled Shah Rukh wrote on Facebook: "Hugh Jackman my friend you can dance...sing...act...fight better than anyone else in the world. You are Wolverine..the one and only."
Mr Jackman also said in an interview that he would love to work on his Hindi and the latka-jhatkas of Bollywood.
Mr Jackman's popular portrayal of the iconic fictional character - Wolverine - has set the standards high and fans of the mutant superhero might indeed find it difficult to accept someone else in his place. However, when the actor was earlier asked in an interview that if he would be comfortable seeing some other actor playing the role, Hugh Jackman suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name. Yes, Mr Jackman confessed in the interview that he thinks Shah Rukh could play the part successfully. (Are you listening Shah Rukh?)
Mr Jackman, who is popularly known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men film series, is star of films such as Kate & Leopold (2001), Van Helsing (2004), The Prestige (2006), The Fountain (2006) and Prisoners (2013). His work in Les Misérables earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and his first Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 2013 while Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma (who recently got married to Virat Kohli), is currently prepping for Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film also starring Anushka and Katrina Kaif.