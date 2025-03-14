Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan's Girlfriend, Mother Of A 6-Year-Old Child And More

Aamir Khan treated his fans to the biggest surprise of their lives when he introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media in a pre-birthday meet and greet (March 13) in Mumbai. Aamir Khan shared he has known Gauri for 25 years and they are in a relationship for last 18 months.

Ever since Gauri Spratt's name became public, the Internet is intrigued to know more about her.

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and she has lived most of her life in that city only. Gauri is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and did a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. As per the profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. She has a six-year-old child, as per reports.

At the press meet, Gauri shared that she is now working with Aamir Khan's production house.

Before Aamir Khan made his relationship public, there are a few reports which claimed that he's been dating someone outside the industry. Keeping his girlfriend away from the glares of media, Aamir Khan joked at the press meet, "Dekha kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko (See, I did not let you get a wind of this)."

Sharing an inside story of his new relationship, Aamir Khan told media, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar," the actor said.

Recently, Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to his children, family and his decades-old friends Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. On March 12, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited the actor to meet his girlfriend at his house.

Sharing how he kept his love life away from the flashlight for 18 months, Aamir Khan said, "Mere ghar pe focus thoda kam hai. Aap log miss kar dete ho (The focus is not as much on my house. You guys miss things)."

Aamir Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. He shared he has planned a family dinner where Gauri Spratt will be joining him.