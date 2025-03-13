Aamir Khan Confirms Relationship With Gauri, Friend Of 25 Years: "I Introduced Her To Shah Rukh, Salman Yesterday"

Aamir Khan is turning a year older on Friday (March 14). On the special occasion, the actor hosted a meet and greet session with the media. The highlight? The actor's girlfriend Gauri, whom he met 25 years ago.

During the press meet, the actor introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the media. He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

He added that he introduced his girlfriend to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home yesterday.

Revealing more details about his girlfriend, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

He added, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta with whom he shares two kids - Junaid and Ira Khan. The actor and his second wife Kiran Rao, who married in 2005, separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.