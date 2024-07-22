When Vicky Kaushal Almost Got Beaten While Shooting Gangs Of Wasseypur

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of Bad Newz. The Anand Tiwari directorial also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Recently, in one of the promotional interviews, Vicky recounted almost getting beaten up by goons while working as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's film Gangs Of Wasseypur. In an interview with Tanmay Bhatl, Vicky said, “The coal smuggling that was shown in the film was real. We shot it. One incident happened when we went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining. I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn't feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren't just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks.”

Vicky Kaushal continued, “We were shooting them secretly and some people came. There were 500 people surrounding us. So, the camera attendant was an old man, some 50 plus. That guy called the unit saying that the camera wouldn't come on time because we were caught up in a situation here. Hearing him talk over the phone, the person there thought that he was calling somebody influential. That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. Both of us were about to get beaten up. We somehow escaped and saved our lives.”

Gangs Of Wasseypur focuses on the coal mafia and the intense power struggles, politics, and rivalries among three crime families from 1941 to the mid-1990s. The film features Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The epic black comedy crime film was released in two parts in 2012.

Coming back to Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, the film presents the actor in the role of Akhil Chadha. In addition to his stellar acting, Vicky has won many hearts for his energetic moves in the song Tauba Tauba.

