When The Sun Made Anushka Sharma 'Shy' On Her Beach Vacation

A picture from Anushka Sharma's tropical vacation. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma, who recently returned from her tropical vacation with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, has shared new pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the actress looks beautiful in a black monokini and floppy hat. Showing off her no-makeup look, Anushka accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings. In the background, we can see a clear sky and a deep blue sea. Sharing the post, she wrote, "When the sun made me shy ". Check out the post below:

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma treated her Insta family to her gorgeous pictures from the picturesque location. The actress shared two selfies in which she can be seen in an orange-coloured monokini with a matching sarong. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "The result of taking your own photos". Check out the post below:

Last week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off to an undisclosed location with their daughter for a vacation. Now, they have returned to Mumbai and were spotted at the airport - Anushka looked gorgeous in a black co-ord set, while Virat looked uber cool in a white co-ord set.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is busy preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will release on Netflix next year on February 2. A few days ago, she shared a video on her Instagram handle from the table read session and captioned it as "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep".

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.