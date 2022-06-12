Anushka Sharma Clicks Her 'Own Photos' As She Enjoys On The Beach. See Pics

Anushka Sharma sharedpictures in a monokini. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

New Delhi: Finally, Anushka Sharma has shared glimpses from her recent getaway with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress has shared two selfies on her Instagram handle from the picturesque location. In the post, she posing on the beach, looking alluring in an orange monokini paired with a matching sarong and a hat. In the background, we can see a deep blue sea and clear sky. Sharing the images, she wrote, "The result of taking your own photos". Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her daughter Vamika's special ride and captioned it as, "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off to the Maldives on Wednesday. And a few hours later, she shared an adorable selfie with her husband Virat Kohli on her Instagram stories.

Before jetting off to the tropical location, Anushka Sharma was busy preparing for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. A few days ago, she shared a video on her Instagram handle from the table read session and captioned it as "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep". Soon after she shared the post, cricketer Jhulan Goswami commented, "Fun-tastic".

Here have a look:

Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will release on the OTT platform Netflix next year on February 2. It will mark her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.