Just A Pic Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli. Enough Said

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture with Virat Kohli. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Oh, so adorable! Anushka Sharma has treated her Insta family to her and her husband Virat Kohli's cute picture. The power couple, who was spotted at Mumbai airport today walking hand-in-hand, seems to have jetted off for a vacation. In the photo shared on Anushka's Instagram stories, they are posing for a selfie in casuals - Anushka looks pretty in a green dress and has accessorised her look with several golden necklaces. Virat, on the other hand, looks uber cool in a brown sleeveless t-shirt, showing off his tattoo.

Here have a look:

On Wednesday morning, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the airport. Anushka was wearing a green shirt paired with denim shorts, while Virat was in a peach coloured t-shirt paired with white jeans. The couple twinned in white sneakers. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often feature on each other's Instagram profiles. A few weeks ago, Virat shared two videos on his Instagram handle, in which we can see them working out in the gym together. Calling Anushka his favourite, he wrote, "Back to my favourite. With my favourite @anushkasharma," followed by a red heart emoji. Check out the post below:

Here have a look at their more adorable posts:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 after dating for a few years, and they welcomed their daughter Vamika in January last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Next, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.