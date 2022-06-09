Anushka Sharma Promises Daughter Vamika To Carry Her 'Through This World And The Next'. See Pic

Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who is holidaying with her family - husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, has shared new pictures from her tropical vacation. The actress shared a picture of Vamika's carrier attached to a bicycle. In the photo, we can also see Vamika's name written on the back of the carrier. Along with the photo, the actress wrote a cute note, promising to carry her through this world. She wrote, "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life." Check out the post below:

Earlier, she shared a glimpse of her breakfast and captioned the image as, "Start healthy end the other way". In the picture, we can see a plat full of fruits. Check out the post below:

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport. Later that day, the actress shared an adorable selfie from the picturesque location on her Instagram stories, leaving everyone in awe of the couple. Anushka wore a green dress, while Virat looked dapper in a brown t-shirt, showing off his tattoo. Check out the post below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January last year.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Next, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will hit the theatres next year on February 2.