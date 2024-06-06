When Sunil Dutt Teased Saira Banu By Asking For A 'Plate Of Achchi Pyaaz' Before Doing A Romantic Scene

Saira Banu shared this image. (courtesy: SairaBanu)

On Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary, film veteran Saira Banu dug out throwback gold. Saira Banu shared happy images with Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar. In the first image, the trio can be seen posing for the camera. In the second click, Saira Banu can be seen serving food on Sunil Dutt's plate. The picture is in gray scale. In another click, Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt can be seen bonding over a cup of tea. There's another picture in which Saira Banu and Sunil Dutt posing together. Saira Banu began the note with Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt's strong friendship. She also talked about Sunil Dutt's magnanimity. Saira Banu began the note with these words, "Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab shared a friendship that was more like family. They were always there for each other through thick and thin. Whenever one of them faced a challenge, the other was right by his side, offering support and encouragement. Despite their iconic status and luxurious lives, Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab never turned a blind eye to the struggles of their fellow members in the film fraternity. They were always at the forefront, burning the midnight oil together, whether it was tackling industry-wide issues or facing crises head-on. Their dedication knew no bounds, whether it meant discussing solutions at three or four in the morning."

Saira Banu then recounted an anecdote from the sets of Nehle Pe Dehla. She wrote, "Now, there is an interesting episode during the making of "NEHLE PE DEHLA" with Dutt Sahab at his bungalow. Coincidentally, we were immediate neighbours. My make-up room was on the 3rd-floor terrace of the bungalow, from where I could see the activity of the "NEHLE PE DEHLA" unit buzzing on. I would walk across the gate, go, and give my shot. When the shooting started and whenever my shot was ready, the Assistant Director would whistle so that I could come and give my shot."

"When Dilip Sahib saw this constant buzzing of the whistle, he laughingly suggested that a bridge should be built across the two walls for me to quickly go across into the shooting instead of walking the slope," she concluded.

In the next section of the post, Saira Banu recalled Sunil Dutt's witty nature and her equation with the Padosan co-star. "Ever since we first met, Dutt Sahab and I were offered many films together, especially from the South, but unfortunately, the projects never materialized. Eventually, when we were doing "PADOSAN," Sunil Dutt raised his hands in dismay and exclaimed, "Sairaji, what is this? We are doing such comedy together whereas we both should have starred in a magnificent romantic subject such as 'Anthony & Cleopatra'!"

Saira Banu ended the note with Sunil Dutt's memorable words. "He was such a comedian that whenever we had to do any romantic scenes in "NEHLE PE DEHLA," which was a very glamorous film for me, Sunil Dutt would share the romantic shot with me but first tease me by calling out to his assistants, "Aarey Bhai! Hum log romantic scene karney waley hain, toh sabsey pehley ek plate main achchi pyaaz laao. Let us start the scene with eating onions." He was such a brat! Happy Birthday, Dutt Sahab!" Take a look at the post here:

Apart from Padosan and Nehle Pe Dehla, Saira Banu and Sunil Dutt co-starred in films like Kaala Aadmi and Lahu Pukarega.