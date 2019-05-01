When Shilpa Shetty's 6-Year-Old Son Viaan Bunked School To Meet 'Idol' Tiger Shroff

Shilpa Shetty Instgrammed this photo (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's six-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra is adorable and into all things filmy. The little one accompanied his mother to the sets of reality show Super Dancer on Tuesday and stole the show completely. Shilpa let out a little secret about Viaan - he bunked school to meet his "idol" Tiger Shroff. Student Of The Year 2 actors Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff were on sets of Super Dancer 3 for a promotional event. Sharing her favourite moments from the evening, Shilpa wrote: "What an amazing day it's been, shot such an exciting episode for Super Dancer with Tiger, Ananya and Tara. These students from SOTY2 and (a student who bunked school)."

Now that we all know who that is, Shilpa added: "My little star Viaan Raj Kundra, who showed off his antics proudly to his idol Tiger Shroff. My heart swelled with pride. Now I know the feeling of those parents seeing their children perform on that stage! What a day!"

Viaan indeed is a tiny star in the making. He often makes ROFL appearances on Shilpa's Instagram and the last time we spotted him was in Shilpa's indoor rock-climbing video. "Ways of keeping the child alive within me. Indoor rock climbing with my son and he's giving me a run for my money," she wrote.

Viaan also helps Shilpa with her work-outs. Like Viaan is such a handy option for when you want to swap weights. "Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys... Ufff!" Shilpa had written on a mom-special work-out video.

Shilpa Shetty is a co-judge on Super Dancer 3 with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. Student Of The Year 2 releases on May 10.

