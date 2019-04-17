When Shilpa Shetty Swapped Weights For 6-Year-Old Son Viaan In Mom-Special Work-Out

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her work-out session
- "Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids," she wrote
- "Tricep Dips with weights (Viaan Raj Kundra)," she added
Shilpa Shetty gave some major mid-week motivation with an ROFL work-out video, starring her six-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. In the video, Shilpa can be seen doing sets of Tricep Dips with weights (not what you think). Shilpa found an alternate option for the usual-regular weights and opted to rope in Viaan for her work-out session. In the video, Viaan can be seen balancing on mom Shilpa's legs while she goes on with her exercises. Shilpa described the hilarious situation like this: "Partner workout day, Tricep Dips with weights (Viaan Raj Kundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys... Ufff! (All the moms out there will know what I mean but love every bit."
Not only Shilpa but also her Instafam, especially sister Shamita Shetty, loved "every bit." In the comments section, she wrote: "Sorry, was not looking at you in the video... Viaan had my full attention."
Watch how Viaan also joined in with his attempt to adorably flex muscles.
Partner workout day, #Tricepdips with weights (#viaanrajkundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys.. Ufff!!( All the moms out there will know what I mean But lovvvveee every bit #gymmotivation #wednesdaymotivation #holiday #workoutmotivation #sonday #training #partnerworkout #mommyandson #gymfun #love #unconditionallove #gratitude
Looks like Viaan gets his funny-in-the-gym antics from Shilpa Shetty, who loves to interrupt husband Raj Kundra's work-out sessions. Like he told us once.
Who said the #8weekchallenge was going to be easy @thevinodchanna killing me and @theshilpashetty is a permanent resident in the gym! #photobomb by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends work out to another level!! #SSapp #simplesoulfull coming soon
Shilpa Shetty's fans and followers are well familiar with Viaan Raj Kundra, as the young one keeps making frequent appearances. Here's when Viaan was better than Prabhash from Baahubali. He must be just six but also volunteered for a 'Sunday Binge' video for Shilpa Shetty.
Saturday Shenanigans Dunno where he's learning all this from @rajkundra9, considering he hasn't watched this movie!!! Is this what they call #genes Yeh vichitra maya...The background score is so apt matches my thought process The funny thing is seeing him trying to #lipsync even when he doesnt know the song My #babybali... #saturday #son #genes #sonlove #gratitude #sonlove #mommywoes .............. Repost from @rajkundra9 Move over #bahubali here comes #Chairbali @viaanrajkundra I wonder where he gets his acting keedha from @theshilpashetty hmmmm can't stop laughing at this! #family #laughter #love #joys #life #bond #fatherson #son #action #hero #actor #genes
My son #viaan is making up for my sweet cravings .( Even he abstains from sugar on weekdays ) enjoying his #icecream #sundae on #Sunday Don't miss the way hubby @rajkundra9 prompts him to say #sundaybinge #insane .Awwwwwwww I'm still doing the #nosugarchallenge Guys #gameon . #sunday #myboys #sonday #sundae #norefinedsugar #gratitude #love #health #swasthrahomastraho
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple welcomed Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012.
