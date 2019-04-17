When Shilpa Shetty Swapped Weights For 6-Year-Old Son Viaan In Mom-Special Work-Out

Shilpa Shetty Instagrammed an ROFL video from the gym (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her work-out session "Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids," she wrote "Tricep Dips with weights (Viaan Raj Kundra)," she added

Shilpa Shetty gave some major mid-week motivation with an ROFL work-out video, starring her six-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. In the video, Shilpa can be seen doing sets of Tricep Dips with weights (not what you think). Shilpa found an alternate option for the usual-regular weights and opted to rope in Viaan for her work-out session. In the video, Viaan can be seen balancing on mom Shilpa's legs while she goes on with her exercises. Shilpa described the hilarious situation like this: "Partner workout day, Tricep Dips with weights (Viaan Raj Kundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys... Ufff! (All the moms out there will know what I mean but love every bit."

Not only Shilpa but also her Instafam, especially sister Shamita Shetty, loved "every bit." In the comments section, she wrote: "Sorry, was not looking at you in the video... Viaan had my full attention."

Watch how Viaan also joined in with his attempt to adorably flex muscles.

Looks like Viaan gets his funny-in-the-gym antics from Shilpa Shetty, who loves to interrupt husband Raj Kundra's work-out sessions. Like he told us once.

Shilpa Shetty's fans and followers are well familiar with Viaan Raj Kundra, as the young one keeps making frequent appearances. Here's when Viaan was better than Prabhash from Baahubali. He must be just six but also volunteered for a 'Sunday Binge' video for Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple welcomed Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012.

