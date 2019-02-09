Inside Shilpa Shetty's Lunch Date With Viaan And Raj Kundra. See Pics

Raj Kundra with Viaan Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made the best use of their weekend and went for a lunch date along with their son Viaan on Saturday afternoon. The family of three were photographed outside a suburban restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. For her day out, Shilpa Shetty opted for a grey t-shirt and a pair of high waist-pants and she looked stunning as always. Shilpa's entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra, complemented her in a camouflage t-shirt and a pair of blue denims. Little Viaan, dressed in a striped t-shirt and denims looked cute as he accompanied his parents.

Take a look at Shilpa, Raj Kundra and Viaan's Saturday outing pictures here:

We got a glimpse of the Kundra's weekend diaries through Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Instagram profile. Shilpa shared a picture of the father-son duo enjoying a spa session on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Like father like son. Rajkundra and Viaan love their foot massages. I've got my eyes on you always.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Viaan Raj Kundra frequently makes appearances on his parents' Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. Remember the family's New Years and Christmas greetings sent out by the family that featured Viaan? "December trip to London is complete without Winter Wonderland fun. Don't know how I brave the cold or these rides," read the caption on Shilpa Shetty's post.

Here are some more posts featuring Viaan:

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and was last seen as a judge in dance reality show Super Dancer. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.