On Heeramandi Sets, Sonakshi Sinha Got The 'Best Compliment' From Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Sonakshi. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the series, she plays the role of Fareedan, a courtesan. On Saturday, Netflix India shared an interview with the star on Instagram. During the chat, Sonakshi opened up about the best compliment she received on the sets of Heeramandi. The actress said, “The best compliment I ever received on set was from Sanjay (Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali) sir. He told me, ‘You are an artist of impeccable calibre' - in those exact words. I thought I was going to faint at that point.” Sonakshi Sinha was also asked if she would like to play any other character in Heeramandi. To this, she replied, “I think I would play Bibbojaan. She has got a great role.” Bibbojaan is another courtesan in the show who helps Indian freedom fighters in their struggle against British rule. The character has been portrayed by Aditi Rao Hydari.

A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha cleared the air on rumours that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would throw away phones on the set when angry. In a chat with India Today, Sonakshi said, “Absolute rumours! But yes, he is a taskmaster, I won't deny that. But he deserves every bit of it because see the kind of work and magic that he creates, right? And if somebody does mess with his vision, I think it's his right to make sure the work gets done.”

“I really enjoyed working with him (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), and he's someone who really appreciates talent, so he was very happy with me. I also did hear these rumours before I went to work with him, but I was very, very happy to work with him on set. He can be really nurturing when he sees that an actor is delivering exactly what his vision is, so, I'm blessed that I got to see that side of him,” Sonakshi Sinha added.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In addition to Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari, the show features Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Richa Chadha in key roles.