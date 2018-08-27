When Madhuri Dixit And Kajol Turned 'Mushy Paparazzi' For Asha Bhosle

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit with Asha Bhosle (Courtesy kajol)

Kajol, who is busy with the promotional duties of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, was recently spotted on the sets of a dance reality show, which is being judged by Madhuri Dixit. The meeting was indeed special since legendary singer Asha Bhosle also made an appearance on the sets. Kajol marked the special moment with a photo, which she shared with her Instafam. The photo features, Asha Bhosle, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and make-up artist Mickey Contractor. "Aeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Too kicked," read her Instagram post. Madhuri Dixit also shared a similar photo on her Instagram handle and captioned: "Just love love, love this pic." Kajol's photo has comments from both Madhuri Dixit and Mickey Contractor, each expressing how elated they were to be in the presence of the legendary singer.

Madhuri Dixit also treated her fans to a million dollar video, where Asha Bhosle can be seen singing Zara Sa Joom Loon Main, from Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It was a "fan" moment for the trio - Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Mickey Contractor - who turned paparazzi for the legendary singer. Madhuri Dixit captioned the video: "She came. She sang. She conquered and turned us into mushy paps for the legend Asha Bhosle." The video has over five lakh views.

Here are more photos of Kajol and Madhuri Dixit from the sets of the reality show.



Helicopter Eela, which was scheduled to release on September 7, will now hit the screens on October 12. The release date of the film has been shifted after director Pradeep Sarkar was diagnosed with dengue. Confirming the news, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "New release date for Helicopter Eela is October 12, 2018. Since director Pradeep Sarkar is diagnosed with dengue, Ajay Devgn has taken a decision to resume work on the film after Sarkar is discharged from hospital. Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada have now shifted the film to October 12."

Kajol's Helicopter Eela is all about "reinventing parenting techniques." Kajol headlines the cast, which also stars Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Kajol plays the role of a single mother in the film.