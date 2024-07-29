Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her: "He Has Always Been A Family To Me"

Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt. The veteran actor turns 65 today. But did you know he once wanted to marry Saira Banu? The veteran actress herself revealed this while posting a birthday wish for Sanjay Dutt. She shared a picture of the birthday boy alongside her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar. In her elaborate caption, Saira Banu mentioned how Sanjay Dutt has always been close to her family. She wrote, “Sanjay Dutt has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today. I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her - this cute, good-looking kid.”

Saira Banu continued, “Nargis Ji would then shake his (Sanjay Dutt) hands and say, "Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?" And then Sanju would look at me and say, "Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga" in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju.”

Extending her wishes to Sanjay Dutt, Saira Banu wrote, “‘Many hands make light work.' and we've all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday.” She also added a smiling face and red heart emoji to the caption.

A few weeks ago, Saira Banu shared an Instagram post to mark the birth anniversary of Sanjay Dutt's father, the cinema icon Sunil Dutt. She posted two throwback pictures—one featuring herself with Sunil Dutt, and the other featuring them both with her late husband, Dilip Kumar. In her caption, Saira Banu reflected on the deep friendship between Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar. She wrote, “Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab shared a friendship that was more like family. They were always there for each other through thick and thin. Whenever one of them faced a challenge, the other was right by his side, offering support and encouragement.”

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Ghudchadi. The movie also features Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Raveena Tandon.