When Life Gives You Lemons, Do What Shilpa Shetty Does

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa shared a video from her in-house garden

Shilpa can be seen plucking lemons

"Food for thought! Life is beautiful," she wrote

Shilpa Shetty, who maintains an impressive kitchen garden at her Mumbai home, shared some Wednesday wisdom as she made a trip to her stock of in-house fresh produce. The 45-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram from her kitchen garden, in which she shares an important life lesson. While plucking lemons, Shilpa says that when life gets difficult, turn the situation around: "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Sharing the video, Shilpa shared a message about embracing a positive attitude towards life: "Food for thought! Life is beautiful," she wrote.

Here's what kept Shilpa Shetty busy on Wednesday morning:

We also got glimpses of Shilpa Shetty's kitchen garden in some of her previous posts. She shared a video from one of her vegetable-picking trips with son Viaan and wrote: "Mother nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I'm grateful for the fresh produce and for nature's many blessings. Also, the baingan Ka bharta we had for lunch was delicious."

Meanwhile, here's how much Shilpa Shetty loves to include fresh produce in her diet. She went apple picking in Manali and shared glimpses of her adventures on Instagram. "Being in Manali felt like being on a perennial fruit tour and enjoying a constant fruit binge," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the couple are also parents to daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.