What Made Shilpa Shetty 'Crazy And Excited' While Filming In Manali

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently filming Hungama 2 in Manali, couldn't resist plucking apples when she saw trees "laden with luscious fruits." The actress, on Tuesday, added one more post to her Manali diaries and shared a video from her visit to an apple orchard. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty can be seen running towards apple trees and getting excited after seeing fresh fruit on the trees. She later can be seen plucking an apple from a tree and eating it right away. In the clip, Shilpa can be heard saying: "This truly is a heaven for me." Sharing the video, the actress wrote: "Apple picking - #ManaliDiaries. Apple, apple everywhere. I know I get a lil crazy and excited when I see fruits on a tree... and that too all over the place... felt like a child in a candy shop."

She added: "The trees were laden with such luscious fruits that I couldn't resist plucking one off and eating it right there. 'Seb' the best for the end, they said. I agreed!"

Shilpa Shetty, who flew to Himachal Pradesh earlier this month, has been sharing glimpses of her shoot diaries on Instagram. Last week, she posted a boomerang showing how the crew members on the sets have been following safety norms while shooting. "First day Hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how? #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals," she captioned her post.

Shilpa Shetty has been filming Hungama 2 with co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash.

Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 film Hungama. It is being directed by Priyadarshan, who also helmed the first part.