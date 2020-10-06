Sanitise, Camera, Action: Shilpa Shetty's 'New Normal' On The Sets Of Hungama 2

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty flew to Manali over the weekend
- She is shooting for 'Hungama 2' in Manali
- "Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first," wrote Shilpa
Shilpa Shetty, who is shooting for her next project Hungama 2 in Manali, has actively been sharing updates from the "new normal" on the sets of the film. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen sanitising her hands. The crew members on the sets can be seen wearing PPE kits and masks. Shilpa Shetty captioned the post: "First day hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how?" She added the hashtags #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals #manali #actormode #workmode and #hungama2 to her post.
On Monday, the actress, who resumed work after 8 months, shared a post, in which she wrote that she is "anxious about leaving my 2 babies and family behind." She said that she found a way to get rid of anxiety by doing Pranayam. She wrote in her caption: "After an unexpected hiatus of over eight months, I'm getting back to life as I've known it for over 27 years - shoots and outdoors. Honestly, I had mixed feelings... I was happy to be getting back to work, but I was also anxious about leaving my 2 babies and family behind. It just felt weird and I knew I needed to control not only my anxiety, but also have control on my thoughts. Just one way to solve it... Pranayam."
Shilpa Shetty, along with her film's co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash, flew to Manali in a chartered plane over the weekend. "And we're off. Time for some Hungama in Manali," she wrote.
Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.