Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Visarjan With Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Stars

Ganpati Visarjan 2020: Shilpa Shetty with her family. (Image courtesy: PTI)

Bollywood stars, like every year, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fun and great zeal this month. After hosting the festivities for one and a half day, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Ananya Panday and other celebrities wrapped Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday. The celebs performed the ritual in eco-friendly ways at their homes, respectively, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shilpa Shetty and her family including husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, mother Sunanda Shetty and mother-in-law Usha Rani immersed an idol of Ganpati Bappa in a water-filled tub at their home in Mumbai. Sharing a video, Shilpa wrote: "Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on his way home. Although, it's a rather quiet and subdued farewell this year... we're sending him only with a promise that he'll be back next year with better times."

The video features the actress dancing her heart out to the beats of dhol with her husband and her son before performing the visarjan ritual. Shilpa and Raj Kundra became parents to a baby girl named Samisha earlier this year. Check out pictures and video from Shilpa Shetty's visarjan celebrations here:

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra and their son Viaan. (Image courtesy: PTI)

Shilpa Shetty and her family celebrating Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: PTI)

Sonali Bendre and her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, also bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol at their home. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Screenshot of Sonali Bendre's Instagram story.

Shraddha Kapoor was photographed carrying her Ganesh idol for immersion. She also shared glimpses of her eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan celebrations on her Instagram stories:

Shraddha Kapoor photographed in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: PTI)

Screenshot of Shraddha's Instagram story.

"Miss you already! Come back soon. #GanpatiBappaMorya pudhchya varshi lavkar ya," wrote Ananya Panday while sharing pictures of herself with her Ganesh idol.

Meanwhile, also check out how Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan bid farewell to Bappa this time:

Salman Khan photographed in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: PTI)

Salman Khan with his nephew at visarjan. (Image courtesy: PTI)

Salman Khan with his family at visarjan. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 22 this year.