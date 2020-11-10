When Left "Unsupervised," Mouni Roy Can Paint A Picture With Moonshine And Jazzy Tunes

There's not a thing that we don't love about Mouni Roy's post

When Left 'Unsupervised,' Mouni Roy Can Paint A Picture With Moonshine And Jazzy Tunes

Mouni Roy in a still from the video. (courtesy imouniroy)

Highlights

  • Mouni Roy posted a throwback video on Instagram
  • "In my defence the moon was full," she wrote
  • She added the hashtags #loverofjazz and #alsomoonshine
New Delhi:

Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post reveals what can happen when then actress is left "unsupervised" and the results are simply stunning. The actress shared a throwback video from her Maldives vacation on her Instagram profile and it is all things nice (read full of aesthetics). In the video, Mouni, dressed in a striped outfit, can be seen twirling and dancing with joy as she explores the beach. Mouni explained the mood of the video in her caption and she wrote: "In my defence the moon was full and I was left unsupervised." She added the hahstags #loverofjazz and #alsomoonshine to her post.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here:

#loverofjazz #alsomoonshine

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Earlier this year, Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday   with her BFF Mandira Bedi in Maldives. Sharing a glimpse of Mouni's birthday festivities, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Mon! I have so much love for you. When we met when we did, I never could imagine where you and I would be but here we are a little bit later and it's a Pyaar Ka Bhandaar! Thank for being in my life and Haq-se now I'm in yours. You are stuck with my for life."

Newsbeep

Mouni Roy  has been a part of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

She stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. Her last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Comments
mouni roy vacation

Bihar Election 2020: Follow NDTV for fastest election results, updates and analysis

Watch Live News:

nd-india