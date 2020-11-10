When Left 'Unsupervised,' Mouni Roy Can Paint A Picture With Moonshine And Jazzy Tunes

Mouni Roy in a still from the video. (courtesy imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni Roy posted a throwback video on Instagram

"In my defence the moon was full," she wrote

She added the hashtags #loverofjazz and #alsomoonshine

Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post reveals what can happen when then actress is left "unsupervised" and the results are simply stunning. The actress shared a throwback video from her Maldives vacation on her Instagram profile and it is all things nice (read full of aesthetics). In the video, Mouni, dressed in a striped outfit, can be seen twirling and dancing with joy as she explores the beach. Mouni explained the mood of the video in her caption and she wrote: "In my defence the moon was full and I was left unsupervised." She added the hahstags #loverofjazz and #alsomoonshine to her post.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here:

Earlier this year, Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday with her BFF Mandira Bedi in Maldives. Sharing a glimpse of Mouni's birthday festivities, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Mon! I have so much love for you. When we met when we did, I never could imagine where you and I would be but here we are a little bit later and it's a Pyaar Ka Bhandaar! Thank for being in my life and Haq-se now I'm in yours. You are stuck with my for life."

Mouni Roy has been a part of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

She stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. Her last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.