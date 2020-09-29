New Pics From Mandira Bedi's Maldives Vacation Are Burning Up Instagram

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Pictures from Mandira Bedi's vacation are burning up Instagram and how. The actress, is currently chilling in Maldives with her friend, actress Mouni Roy, and is making us feel jealous with her cool holiday photos. In her latest entry, Mandira Bedi can be seen sporting a neon swimsuit and posing for the camera with a mesmerizing view in the background - beautiful ocean and clear blue sky. She can be seen enjoying the scenic view with a glass of champagne. "A glass of champagne and a spray of clouds always make for a pretty picture!" the actress wrote in the caption and we couldn't agree more.

Mandira Bedi has been filling up her Instagram feed with stunning pictures from her holiday. From dolphin watching and sunset cruise to basking in the sun at her resort, the actress' pictures will make you crave the beach and ocean. "The Almighty painted a spectacular canvas this evening when we went looking for dolphins," she captioned one of the photos while for another picture, she wrote: "Suspended over the ocean.. #theresnoplaceidratherbe."

Expressing gratitude for having a great day in Maldives, Mandira wrote: "What a day! When it has the right mix of great food and SO much activity that it's that it's hard to decide what was the best and you just need to hold, pause and say, thank you."

Mandira Bedi is known for her roles in TV shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aurat and in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Saaho, Meerabai Not Out, Ittefaq and The Tashkent Files.