Mandira Bedi Is Chilling Like A Villain In Maldives. See Pic

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Highlights Mandira Bedi is currently vacationing in Maldives

She posted one more photo on Saturday

"What a day!" she wrote

Mandira Bedi is chilling like a villain in the Maldives and her latest post on Instagram proves it. The actress is currently vacationing in "paradise city" and is filling up her Instagram feed with stunning pictures. On Saturday, Mandira Bedi posted a photo of herself soaking up the sun in a back bikini near a pool. The mesmerizing backdrop in the picture stole the show on the Internet. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote: "What a day! When it has the right mix of great food and so much activity that it's hard to decide what was the best and you just need to hold, pause and say, thank you."

Take a look:

On Friday, Mandira Bedi shared a glimpse from her Maldives resort and made us green with envy. She posted a video and wrote: "I'm in Paradise again. I travelled 15 hours to get here! But oh my.. how it was worth it. Feeling utter gratitude." Check out her post here:

Here's another picture from Mandira Bedi's Maldives vacation:

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi made her debut in the film industry with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. Post that, she went on to feature in movies and shows like Saaho, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ittefaq, Divorce, O Teri, The Tashkent Files, CID, Shanti, Ghar Jamai, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.