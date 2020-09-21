When Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Danced To This Anil Kapoor Song

Janhvi Kapoor danced to her uncle Anil Kapoor's song My Name Is Lakhan

When Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Danced To This Anil Kapoor Song

Angad and Janhvi in a still from the video. (courtesy: angadbedi)

  • "Dance like nobody's watching," wrote Angad Bedi
  • "Anil Kapoor Sir, this is a tribute to you," he added
  • Angad played Janhvi's brother in the film
Janhvi Kapoor and her onscreen brother Angad Bedi danced like "nobody's watching." On Monday, Angad posted a video with his Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-star Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing to Anil Kapoor's famous song My Name Is Lakhan. The clip happens to be a rehearsal scene from their film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sharing the video, Angad Bedi wrote: "Dance like nobody's watching. Anil Kapoor Sir, this is a tribute to you. Rehearsal scene from our film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl when Gunjan expresses 'dada main pilot banna chahti hoon'." He added the hashtsg s #dhinakdhindha, #rampampam, #mondaymotivation and #dance to her post.

Check out the post here:

The film was adept at impressing the critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl spares us the spectacle of ungainly chest-thumping. What it gives us instead, and without too much showy flapping of the wings, is a good old touching tale of a girl who dared to break free from her cage and fly away - a heroine we can cheer without resorting to a blood-curdling war cry."

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Angad Bedi has starred in films like Soorma, Pink, The Zoya Factor and F.A.L.T.U among many others.

