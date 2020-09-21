When Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Danced To This Anil Kapoor Song

Angad and Janhvi in a still from the video. (courtesy: angadbedi)

Janhvi Kapoor and her onscreen brother Angad Bedi danced like "nobody's watching." On Monday, Angad posted a video with his Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-star Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing to Anil Kapoor's famous song My Name Is Lakhan. The clip happens to be a rehearsal scene from their film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sharing the video, Angad Bedi wrote: "Dance like nobody's watching. Anil Kapoor Sir, this is a tribute to you. Rehearsal scene from our film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl when Gunjan expresses 'dada main pilot banna chahti hoon'." He added the hashtsg s #dhinakdhindha, #rampampam, #mondaymotivation and #dance to her post.

The film was adept at impressing the critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl spares us the spectacle of ungainly chest-thumping. What it gives us instead, and without too much showy flapping of the wings, is a good old touching tale of a girl who dared to break free from her cage and fly away - a heroine we can cheer without resorting to a blood-curdling war cry."

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Angad Bedi has starred in films like Soorma, Pink, The Zoya Factor and F.A.L.T.U among many others.