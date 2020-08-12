'Cried My Eyes Out,' Tweets Hrithik Roshan After Watching Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl got a big shout out from Hrithik Roshan. The actor, in his tweet, on Wednesday, wrote: "Just watched Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl . What a film. Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud. Entire team, take a bow! Outstanding." Hrithik Roshan wasn't the only Bollywood star who loved the film. Sidharth Malhotra also shared his views on the film. He tweeted: "Just saw this inspiring true story of Gunjan and love how Janhvi plays this ambitious girl who is so sincere that you keep rooting for her and connecting with her passion. Pankaj Tripathi ji is amazing! Loved this father daughter duo! Superb debut by Sharan... Kudos to the whole team." Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film released on streaming giant Netflix on August 12.

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

Just saw this inspiring true story of Gunjan n love how #Janhvi plays this ambitious girl who's so sincere that u keep rooting for her n connecting with her passion.. @TripathiiPankaj ji is amazing! loved this father daughter duo! Superb debut by Sharan.. Kudos to the whole team! — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 12, 2020

The film was equally adept at impressing the critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl spares us the spectacle of ungainly chest-thumping. What it gives us instead, and without too much showy flapping of the wings, is a good old touching tale of a girl who dared to break free from her cage and fly away - a heroine we can cheer without resorting to a blood-curdling war cry."

In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor stars as the titular Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who, along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, were India's first women combat aviators to operate in the Kargil war zone on tiny IAF Cheetah helicopters. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles.