When Is <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Releasing? Vijay's Film Stuck In New Limbo Between Poll Body And Censor Board

Actor-politician Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has been referred by the CBFC to the Election Commission for re-examination, sources in the Censor Board told NDTV.

The final decision regarding the film's certification will now be taken by the Election Commission, the insiders further stated.

However, when reached out to sources in the Election Commission, the election body said that they have not yet received any communication from the Censor Board regarding Jana Nayagan's certification process.

After missing the January 9 release date, the makers hoped to bring the film to cinemas in February, but that didn't happen either. Last month, Canada-based York Cinemas said that Jana Nayagan is unlikely to be released before April 30, announcing the invalidation of all advance tickets for the upcoming film.

he Tamil film contains certain political references, which is why the Censor Board decided to send it to the Election Commission, especially since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 15 ahead of Tamil Nadu elections starting from April 23. Votes will be counted on May 4.

After weeks of silence over the fate of his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, Vijay recently tacitly accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of indulging in a "blame game" over the delay in certification of his farewell film.

Billed as Vijay's last film before he takes the political plunge with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, Jana Nayagan was scheduled to be released on January 9.

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

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