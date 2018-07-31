When In Switzerland: Mohit Sehgal And Sanaya Irani Tried (And Hilariously Failed) To Recreate DDLJ Scene

Mohit Sehgal shared the video with his Instafam (Image courtesy: itsmohitsehgal)

Television stars Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, who are currently holidaying in Switzerland, are treating their fans to some wonderful pictures from their trip. This morning, they made another entry to their Switzerland diaries, in which the duo 'tried to' recreate the iconic train scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But the end turned out to be exactly the opposite, something Mohit must have not expected. In the video, we can see Mohit on a train while Sanaya runs towards him, just like it happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. However, rather than holding Mohit's hand, she ignored him and raced past him (LOL!).

"Was trying to recreate DDLJ scene with Sanaya Irani but...," Mohit captioned the video, adding hashtags like 'DDLJ Moment' and 'Swiss Trains.'

Take a look:

Sanaya and Mohit's vacation looks no less than a scene from some Bollywood film and the picturesque location adds more to it. Just last evening, Mohit shared a loved-up picture and wrote, "My happiness lies in your lap because it makes me forget all my worries." Pictures from their Switzerland vacation are trending on and off.

The couple also went for paragliding.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal fell in love on the sets of their 2008 show Miley Jab Hum Tum. They married in January 2016.

Sanaya had starred in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Chhanchhan and Rangrasiya. Qubool Hai, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal and Love Ka Hai Intezaar are some of Mohit's shows. The couple together participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.