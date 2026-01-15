When Imran Khan's Eyelashes Got "Burned Off": "An Explosion Went Off Too Close In Front Of Me"

As Imran Khan gears up for a brief cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das, an old post by the actor has once again caught the Internet's attention. The film is set to release in theatres this Friday.

What's Happening

Back in 2023, Imran treated his Instagram followers to a throwback from the sets of Luck. The actor, who became an overnight sensation with his debut Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, shared unseen behind-the-scenes pictures that highlighted the risks involved in shooting the film.

In one of the photos, Imran is seen holding an umbrella while standing amid raging flames.

Clarifying that the visuals were not staged, he wrote, "Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna."

Background

Imran Khan recently spoke to NDTV, reflecting on his journey back to the screen and opening up about his personal life. He spoke about battling depression and anxiety, a phase that intensified following his divorce in 2019.

Imran credited his daughter Imara and his partner Lekha Washington for playing a key role in his healing.

Speaking about finding love again, Imran described the experience as transformative. "To be loved by someone truly gives you strength and heals you. To give love truthfully and selflessly to another also is empowering and healing. And I have found this, in between my daughter and my partner Lekha, to give and to receive love. It has been absolutely crucial to my healing and to my own growth and well-being."

He also shared how therapy helped him regain balance and clarity over time.

"The last few years in particular, every year has been better than the last. The last five-six years have been just better and better. And the last couple of years have kind of coincided with me feeling very settled within myself and feeling a desire to work."

Imran Khan is best known for films such as Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. In Luck, he starred opposite Shruti Haasan. He was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Three years later, Imran directed the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which marked his last mainstream cinematic outing.