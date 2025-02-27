When Govinda Said He Might Marry Again Because It's In His <i>Kundali</i>

Govinda's married life and old remarks came under intense public scrutiny ever since his rumours of divorce emerged online. The 90s actor was quite candid about his relationships with other co-stars even when he was married to Sunita Ahuja. His relationships also made it to the magazine headlines back in the day.

In one of those old interviews, Govinda revealed he might marry again as there's a second marriage in his kundali (horoscope).

In an interview with Stardust, Govinda shared how he fell in love with co-star Neelam. He also revealed he married Sunita to keep his promise, and not driven by love.

Govinda told Stardust, "Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my kundali."

Govinda also expressed his admiration for co-stars Juhi Chawla and Divya Bharti in the same interview. He said, "Well I am a firm believer of destiny. What has to happen, will happen. Yes, I like Juhi a lot. Even Divya Bharti. Divya is a very sensuous girl. It's difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya's charms. I haven't given into the temptation as yet."

For the last few days, several reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja headed for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. The actor's lawyer revealed Sunita had filed a divorce six months ago but the couple are together now.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. However, the couple announced their wedding after welcoming their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Later, they had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.