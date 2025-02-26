Govinda Reacts To Reports Of Divorce From Sunita Ahuja: "Only Business Talks Going"

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are, reportedly, heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. Amidst the ongoing speculation, Govinda reacted to the reports of divorce in an interview with ETimes.

Without divulging details, Govinda kept his reply short. When ETimes asked Govinda about the truth of various reports claiming a rift in his marriage, the Hero No 1 actor said, "There are only business talks going.....I am in the process of starting my films." Sunita didn't reply to the message of ETimes about rumours of divorce.

When ETimes contacted Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha, he said, "There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members from the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it. "

On Wednesday, various reports claimed that Govinda's marriage is on the rocks for a while. The couple are, reportedly, living separately for some time now.

Reports of their rumoured separation emerged as Sunita Ahuja shared details of their private lives in a few recent interviews.

In the Hindi Rush interview, Sunita Ahuja laughed when asked about Govinda's romantic side. "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie," she complained.

Amidst these ongoing rumours, ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. However, the couple announced their wedding after welcoming their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Later, they had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.