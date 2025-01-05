Did Raveena Tandon Want To Marry Govinda? His Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals

One of the most sought-after stars of the 90s, Govinda had a massive female fan following. But did you know even top actresses fangirled over him at the time. Recently, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja opened up about her life as a superstar's wife whose husband was away constantly.

"We wouldn't even get to see him. He would just come home and sleep for a few hours. By that time, Tina was born, so I was completely busy with her and my mother-in-law. So, it wouldn't affect me as much," Sunita said about Govinda being away for long hours.

"Plus, there were too many outdoor shoots. They would go to Shimla, Kashmir and I was with my child so I didn't even realise when the time flew by," she continued.

So, how did Sunita get to spend time with her husband?

"Sometimes we would also accompany him for those outdoor shoots to Madras, Hyderabad. Whatever time we would find after pack up, that was it," she said.

During the conversation, she also shared how Raveena Tandon woud often express her desire to marry the superstar.

"Raveena still says 'Chichi tu mujhe pehle milta toh main tere se shadi karti (Chichi, if I met you earlier, I would have married you,)'" Sunita shared.

But it is her reply that is the cherry on the cake.

"I told her 'Le ja, pata chalega tereko (Take him away, and you will get to know,)'" she hilariously remarked.

The star wife also shared how she would have a blast with Govinda's female co-stars like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala. "We would all chill, eat together after shoot," she shared.

Coming to his films, Govinda and Raveena were paired together in a number of films, like Dulhe Raja, Aunty No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

