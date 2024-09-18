Viral Again: When Deepika Padukone Had To Borrow Rs 10,000 From Her Parents

Deepika Padukone is currently at the top of her game. After impressing everyone with her performance in Kalki 2898 AD, the actress is now spending quality time with her newborn daughter. Deepika, who is now one of the top actresses in Bollywood, once recalled the time she had to borrow ₹10,000 from her parents to start her career. During her appearance on The Ellen Show in 2017, Deepika mentioned that her parents helped her with money so she could get her portfolio done by a professional photographer. The actress said, “I sat down, I spoke to them one day and I said, this is what I want to do. I want to be an actor. And they were very, very supportive. And I remember sitting them down one day. I told my mother, I said, ‘Can I please borrow 10,000 rupees from you.' Because I needed money for a portfolio, for professional photographs to be taken and to send them around. I told them that one day I'll make them proud and I'll repay them, pay that money back.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8. The couple announced the birth of their child in a joint Instagram post that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." Deepika and Ranveer first met and fell in love on the sets of Ram Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, the couple got married in 2018. Deepika announced her pregnancy back in February.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress has already wrapped the filming of the project and is now reported to be on maternity leave till March 2025. A source told News 18 that Deepika will be on a break till March and after that will immediately start working on the Kalki sequel. The source said "Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. At present, Deepika is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work."

The source added, "Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she'll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas."