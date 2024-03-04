When Amitabh Bachchan Clapped For Yudh Co-Star Avinash Tiwary And Hugged Him

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary, who had starred alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the television show Yudh in 2014, recently opened up about his experience of meeting the veteran actor for the first time and also receiving a warm hug from him. Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Avinash Tiwary talked about the time when he shot a scene with the actor for the Ribhu Dasgupta directorial. Avinash said he had a seven minute monologue and he was “shivering”. “I did that very well and the moment it ended, he (Amitabh Bachchan) made the entire crew clap for me, came and hugged me. I was on cloud nine, thought I am the best actor of my age. It did wonders to my confidence, made me feel like I can stand in front of anyone in the industry. The idea of intimidation and being awed by anyone in the industry suddenly disappeared!” he added.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's presence on the sets of Yudh, Avinash said, "I remember my make up was on, when we learnt that Mr Bachchan had arrived. Everyone just stood up, I thought I will keep calm myself down, shouldn't be intimated by him and look at him only as an actor! I then see him at 2 in the noon, sitting in his suit, basking in the sun. We were all in the shadows because it was really hot. But if he sitting in the sun, we can't be sitting in the shade.”

On the work front, Avinash Tiwary had a packed 2023, with shows like Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala. He will be next seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial comedy Madgaon Express. Avinash Tiwary became a household name after starring in the Netflix original Bulbbul alongside Triptii Dimri.