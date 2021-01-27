When Alia Bhatt Clicked This Stunning Pic Of Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday posted a super cute picture of herself along with Ranbir Kapoor's pet pooch and can you guess who clicked the photograph? Well, Alia Bhatt took charge as the photographer and clicked this one. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a red turtle neck top and a pair of black pants. The Student Of The Year 2 star can be seen smiling with all her heart in the picture. She captioned the post: "If you're ever looking for me at a party, this is where I'll be." In her caption, she revealed that the picture was clicked by Alia Bhatt. The picture got a lot of love from her Instafam. The comments section of her post was filled with heart emojis.

Ananya Panday welcomed 2021 in Maldives, where she was holidaying with her rumoured boyfriend and Khaali Peelii co-star Ishaan Khatter. She wrote this in one of her posts: "2020 - thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace. Wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody. Bring it on 2021."

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also signed an untitled film Shakun Batra film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.