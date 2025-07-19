When Ahaan Panday Was Trolled For Recreating Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Ae Dil Hai Mushkil</i> Dialogue

Ahaan Panday is currently basking in the limelight with his debut film, Saiyaara, which has had a blockbuster opening. Mohit Suri's film, led by two debutants - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has recorded Rs 20 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

While the Internet is abuzz with the promising performances of the fresh lead pair, an old video of Ahaan Panday has resurfaced where he tried to recreate Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday is the latest star kid on he block who is currently trending on social media because of his blockbuster debut, Saiyaara.

Amid the appreciation coming his way for Saiyaara, there's a throwback video of him that has caught our attention.

In the video, Ahaan Panday is seen voicing Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he says, "Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahin batti. Sirf mera haq hai iss pe."

However, 2 years back, when this video went viral on Reddit, Ahaan Panday was mercilessly trolled.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was led by Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

How Redditors Reacted Back Then

This viral video featuring Ahaan Panday faced a lot of harsh criticism on Reddit.

One comment read, "100000 points for the confidence that he shoots these videos and how these videos land on the internet. If it were me, I would be embarrassed for my phone, which has these videos; I would probably burn the phone's chip so that the videos never see the light of day. These nepo babies have confidence, bhai. Instead of that, maybe go act in a stage play, god forbid, engage with the low-level people and act in dimly lit theatres for the love of the craft (sic)."

Someone else wrote, "Ananya and Ahaan should do a movie together, let's see who spoils the role better."

Another Internet user mentioned, "He has such weird and non-emoting eyes."

Saiyaara

The year is 2025 now, and after prepping for 3 years, Ahaan Panday has officially made his big Bollywood debut with Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda. Helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film has opened up to massive love from the audience.

In A Nutshell

While Ahaan Panday is being hailed for his debut performance in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, there was a time he was severely trolled for recreating Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

