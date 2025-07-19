Why YRF Hiding <i>Saiyaara</i> Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Before Release Paid Off

It's not every day that one witnesses a social media furore over two debutants on the brink of starting their careers at the movies. In the digital age, opinions are formed before films are watched, and verdicts are given before performances are critiqued.

With a deluge of platforms today and a surge of marketing tactics, the pre-buzz of a big film release is at its very peak, even when it is led by a star cast. From social media collaborations with influencers to partnering up with brands, reality show appearances and podcast interactions, it's all about being 'out there'.

Well, not in the case of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, produced by Akshaye Widhani under the Yash Raj Films banner. While the film has opened up to glowing reviews and the Internet is hailing the performances of the debutants, one of the biggest factors that has worked in the film's favour is the curiosity around the lead cast.

In a recent conversation with Just Too Filmy, Mohit Suri shared why the two debut actors - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were kept away from excessive promotions.

He said, “It was an idea that collectively came in. Akshaye Widhani, and Adi [Aditya Chopra] sir- who mentored us through this thing, have understood that till they [the two leads] don't have something behind them to talk about, the conversation with people would be, ‘Who is the prankster on the set?' ‘How was it to work with Mohit Suri?' Those are redundant answers, and I don't think anyone is bothered about those things. But if you have a body of work that comes outside then…”

Two fresh faces. Low-key presence. And the mystery around them has left everyone asking for more.

Ahaan Panday: Discovering The New "Nepo-Kid" On The Block

Ahaan Panday is Ananya Panday's cousin and Chunky Panday's nephew. Coming from the quintessential film family, he has always been in the limelight as a model and a social media star. He has previously collaborated on Dubsmash videos and has created short films like Fifty and Jollywood. He has also worked as an Assistant Director in Mardaani 2, Rock On 2, and Freaky Ali.

Which brings us to the point that he has had a certain public presence before Saiyaara brought back the spotlight on him.

However, this is the first time he's in the news for a movie. And with no pre-buzz regarding that, the YRF strategy of keeping him away from the limelight has worked wonders. The audience have a certain urge to explore what he has to offer.

Maybe this is one of those times where the whole "nepotism debate" might not be stretched, because so far, the Internet is pleasantly surprised. And the word-of-mouth is sure working to have the audience want to know more about the new "Nepo-kid" on the block.

Aneet Padda: A Star Is "Reborn"

While Saiyaara might most certainly be termed as Aneet Padda's big screen debut, this Amritsar girl started her journey as an extra in Kajol's Salaam Venky in 2022.

Her big break, however, came last year, with Amazon Prime Video's Big Girls Don't Cry, where she co-starred with Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain.

It's a given that the craze around the model-turned-actor will be less compared to that of Ahaan Panday. She carries the tag of an 'outsider' in the film fraternity.

To begin with, she's been at the farthest end of the Bollywood circuit. Ever since the first look, followed by the intense trailer of Saiyaara, the attention towards her slowly began to simmer.

With no interactions with the debut actress ahead of her big release and no answers to her so-called "struggle" in the industry, it has helped in preserving the freshness on screen.

Mohit Suri: Back With A Bang

5 years later, Mohit Suri is back with a romantic film that breaks your heart, and maybe it is Mohit Suri's signature style that has been a crowd-puller.

Saiyaara was a gamble for more reasons than one. The only promotional strategy implemented was putting the director, Mohit Suri, out there. He spoke at length about a horde of things, while very subtly keeping the lingering interest around Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda alive.

Saiyaara is also in many ways a big comeback for Mohit Suri. His last release was the 2020 film Malang, led by Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The film was a moderate commercial success, though it opened up to mixed reviews. It had grossed over Rs 84.50 crore worldwide.

But what makes Saiyaara a different ballgame than Malang?

Precisely, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda being kept away from the public eye. While they are teaming up for the first time in their first film, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were paired for the first time, period. But the buzz is a lot louder for the newbies this time.

An interesting point to note is how Mohit Suri's tactful way of dealing with media interviews, focusing on the role of music in the film, has also helped in keeping the story of the two debutants under wraps.

Even without extensive promotional campaigns, Saiyaara has had a stellar advance bookings response with more shows added.

Now that's a comeback.

Mohit Suri Rejecting Ahaan Panday: "He Is Not My Character"

Now that the film has been released, there's only showering of love on Ahaan Panday. As the weeks progress and the word-of-mouth goes around, one shall know if it is well-earned.

But in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Mohit Suri had revealed how initially, he did not "see his character" in Ahaan Panday for Saiyaara.

Speaking of casting Ahaan Panday in the film, Mohit Suri told NDTV, "My wife Udita (Goswami) had seen his videos of him dancing, doing Shah Rukh Khan impressions. I hadn't. And honestly, if I had seen those earlier, I might've dismissed him. I needed someone with his own identity, his own voice, not someone mimicking others."

It was Aditya Chopra who had read the script of Saiyaara and told Mohit Suri that he had the "ideal guy" in mind.

Mohit Suri shared, "He's a sweet Bandra boy, and I told Adi sir, 'He's not my character.' After a few rounds, sir just told me to take him out for dinner and break the news to him gently."

"As soon as he sensed he wasn't getting the part, Ahaan dropped the act. He stopped trying to impress me and just started being himself. We hung out till 3 in the morning, and somewhere in that real, unfiltered space, I found my character. That's when he shifted from calling me 'Sir' to 'Bro'. And when I became 'Bro', he let his guard down. That's when I knew he was the one," concluded the filmmaker.

Not The First Time, But Works Every Time

However, this is not the first time that a big-budget Bollywood film has laid low on the promotional game.

Shah Rukh Khan had made a massive comeback in 2023, after a 4-year hiatus. After the stupendous success of Pathaan and Jawan, the actor held a press conference and "Ask SRK" sessions on social media after his films became blockbusters. There were no interactions with the star cast of the film before the release.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail (2023), which was led by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, was one of the biggest surprise hits of that year. With no big promotional plans and not having the lead cast be present at every reality show or event, it solely won over the audience with impactful storytelling and faith in the film's quality.

From a gritty thriller like Gangs of Wasseypur to the edge-of-the-seat thriller Drishyam and the heartwarming drama Lunchbox - these were relatively small films with big hearts, with minimal marketing efforts.

And here's where the power of positive word-of-mouth and the charm of a fresh cast and narrative lived its course on the silver screen.

So long, Saiyaara has earned Rs 20 crore on Day 1 at the box office. The makers have taken thoughtful decisions every step of the way, time will tell if the final verdict is what the Internet says - a BLOCKBUSTER.

