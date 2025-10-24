When Adman Piyush Pandey Acted In John Abraham's <i>Madras Cafe</i> Along With Business Rival Agnello Dias

The year was 2013. Adman Piyush Pandey played a cameo in Shoojit Sircar's gripping political film Madras Cafe, starring John Abraham in the lead. Pandey appeared in the film as the cabinet secretary. His iconic moustache added a layer of gravitas to the character.

The film not only marked Piyush Pandey's acting debut, but it also brought his business rival Agnello Dias to the screen. He played a Sri Lankan minister in the film. The acting debuts of these two stalwarts of the Indian advertising industry made John Abraham's Madras Cafe a bit special.

The throwback gold came to the fore today as Piyush Pandey died at the age of 70 on October 23.

Siddhartha Basu, the man behind Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, also shared a BTS shot from Madras Cafe and wrote a tribute for him.

He wrote, "Fellow Stephanian and blockmate, Piyush Pandey gave Indian ads a desi heart — from Mile Sur & Fevicol to Incredible India. The Ummeed se Dugna campaign for KBC2 was his. A joy to share the frame with him in Madras Café. He rose with heart, wit & warmth - and left a lasting legacy."

— Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) October 24, 2025

Pandey had been suffering from an infection. His last rites will be performed at 11 am at Shivaji Park in Mumbai tomorrow.

FYI, Agnello Dias, affectionately known as Aggie, is considered one of the most influential people in Indian advertising. He is the Chairman and co-founder of Taproot India and the man behind the iconic Airtel campaign "Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai."

The Man Behind The Iconic Campaigns

Piyush Pandey appeared on the Indian advertising scene at a time when it was heavily influenced by the Western culture and the English-speaking consumer base. Pandey changed the dialect of Indian advertisement and placed the campaigns in the country's socio-economic ethos, connecting common people with their roots.

The result was immediate and palpable. Remember Cadbury Dairy Milk ad campaigns like "kuch Khaas Hai," Vodafone campaigns - Pug, ZooZoos, Asian Paints campaigns like "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai"? The man gave India its favourite products in their own language.

Panday's Achievements

Pandey joined the ad industry as a client servicing executive at Ogilvy in 1982. The Sunlight Detergent print ad was the first ad he ever wrote.

After six years, he moved to the creative department where he created several notable ads like Luna moped, Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints.

Three years later, he was promoted to creative director, and then to national creative director. Pandey was nominated to the board of directors in 1994.

Under his leadership, Ogilvy India has been ranked the No.1 agency for 12 consecutive years in the Agency Reckoner, an independent Marketing & Advertising Survey conducted by The Economic Times. He was also the first jury president from Asia for the Cannes Lions Festival.

Pandey, who was the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide (2019) and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy (agency), received the Padma Shri award (2016).

In September 2023, Ogilvy announced a major leadership change with Piyush Pandey stepping down to transition into the role of Chief Advisor at the agency.

Apart from his iconic ad campaigns, Pandey also wrote the Indian patriotic song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara for the National Integration campaign in 1988.