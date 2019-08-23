Smriti Irani's Hilarious Disclaimer After A 'Khalaas Meal'

Smriti Irani shared pictures of the meal she enjoyed at Cafe Madras in Mumbai.

Union minister Smriti Irani was in Mumbai on Thursday to launch the Su.Re (sustainability resolution) project by the Textile Ministry. While at the maximum city, she made a stop at one of its iconic eateries for what looked like a delicious meal. Ms Irani shared photos of the meal she had at Cafe Madras in Matunga through her Instagram stories.

Her photos show that she enjoyed traditional south Indian dishes that the no-frills cafe is famous for, including upma podi, rava adai and tuppa dosa. She finished the "khalaas" meal with "jhakaas" filter coffee - and the emojis she used in her Instagram stories made it clear it was a meal to be relished.

Ms Irani followed the photos up with a hilarious disclaimer. "For all those who thought I ate all that food myself... think again," she quipped.

For more than 75 years, Cafe Madras has been run by three generations of the Kamath family. Ms Irani also shared two photographs with Jagdish and Devrath Kamath, who manage it today.

"Serving traditions with a smile... since 1940," she wrote.

An active Instagram user, Ms Irani often delights her 6 lakh followers with witty memes, sweet stories and funny posts. A few weeks ago, she had used Instagram's stories feature to reveal how she asked for a hug while at work - and how her family made sure she got it.

